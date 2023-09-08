× Expand Wendy VanDyk Evans Screech owl

Creatures of the Night: Owl Prowl

Late summer is an opera, complete with throaty vocals, high pitched vibratos, and an expert cast of creatures, each playing its part in this ancient drama.

Journey with Bill Napper and fellow Volunteer Naturalists on a tour into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active. Program includes a small amount of hiking through easy terrain. This is sure to be an enchanted evening of prowling the woods in search of signs and sounds of some of Bernheim’s feather hunters of the night.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/creatures-of-the-night-owl-prowl-2-2/