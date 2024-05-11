Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market

to

Crestwood Civic Club 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market

FREE

Each spring, the Crestwood Civic Club Clubhouse turns into a paradise for plant and craft lovers! Enjoy arts & crafts from local artisans, as well as perennials, annuals, and succulents donated by local merchants and Club members. Come shop while the kiddos hang out at the petting zoo and be sure to check out the food trucks. Held rain or shine at the Crestwood Civic Club on Kavanaugh Rd. by the Crestwood United Methodist Church.

For more information, please call 502.807.9020 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Crestwood Civic Club 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.807.9020
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market - 2024-05-11 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market - 2024-05-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market - 2024-05-11 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crestwood Civic Club Art & Garden Market - 2024-05-11 09:00:00 ical