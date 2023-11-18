Crestwood Civic Club Holiday Home Tour & Luncheon

Crestwood Civic Club 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Crestwood Civic Club Holiday Home Tour & Luncheon

$26 per person

The Crestwood Civic Club will be hosting their annual Holiday Home Tour & Lunch again this year. Ticket holders can tour three beautifully decorated distinctive homes in the area including The Inn at Spring Run. Enjoy lunch from 10 am - 2:30 pm. Ticket price includes the home tour and lunch. Choose lunch seating at 11am, 12 pm, or 12:45 pm.

For more information, please visit .touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Education & Learning, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
502.807.9020
