Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show - Maples Park

to

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show

FREE

Come out to The Maples Park in Crestwood for the Quads Rod & Custom Car Club Show on Friday, July 28th. The Quads is an organization that is dedicated to helping the community, and the people in it. For years the club has helped local families through the holidays, and given support to local nursing homes as well. Food Trucks, music and fun for all!

For more information please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Kids & Family, Outdoor, This & That
502.241.7088
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show - Maples Park - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show - Maples Park - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show - Maples Park - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show - Maples Park - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 ical