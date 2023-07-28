Crestwood Quads, Rods and Custom Car Show - Maples Park
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Quads, Rods and Custom Car Club
FREE
Come out to The Maples Park in Crestwood for the Quads Rod & Custom Car Club Show on Friday, July 28th. The Quads is an organization that is dedicated to helping the community, and the people in it. For years the club has helped local families through the holidays, and given support to local nursing homes as well. Food Trucks, music and fun for all!
For more information please visit touroldham.com/calendar/