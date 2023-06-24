Cruisin with the Quads Car Show - La Grange
to
Downtown Main Street 200 Main Street, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
×
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
Cruisin with the Quads
Cruisin with the Quads
FREE
Come out and join the fun at the monthly Quads, Rod and Custom Car Shows in La Grange. Held the 4th Saturday of the month April – September on historic Main Street in downtown La Grange. All makes, models and years of vehicles welcomed. 50/50 Drawings, Door Prizes, DJ and more!
For more information, please call 502.548.8755 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Downtown Main Street 200 Main Street, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Kids & Family, Outdoor