Cruisin with the Quads - La Grange

to

La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Cruisin with the Quads

FREE

Come out and join the fun at the monthly Quads, Rod and Custom Car Shows in La Grange. Held the 4th Saturday of the month April – September on historic Main Street in downtown La Grange. All makes, models and years of vehicles welcomed. 50/50 Drawings, Door Prizes, DJ and more!

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.269.0126
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cruisin with the Quads - La Grange - 2023-08-26 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cruisin with the Quads - La Grange - 2023-08-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cruisin with the Quads - La Grange - 2023-08-26 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cruisin with the Quads - La Grange - 2023-08-26 16:00:00 ical