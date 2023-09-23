Cruisin with the Quads - La Grange
La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Come out and join the fun at the monthly Quads, Rod and Custom Car Shows in La Grange. Held the 4th Saturday of the month April – September on historic Main Street in downtown La Grange. All makes, models and years of vehicles welcomed. 50/50 Drawings, Door Prizes, DJ and more!
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
