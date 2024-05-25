Cruisin with the Quads - La Grange
La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Cruisin with the Quads - La Grange
Come out and join the fun at the monthly Quads, Rod and Custom Car Shows in La Grange. Held the 4th Saturday of the month April – September on historic Main Street in downtown La Grange. All makes, models and years of vehicles welcomed. 50/50 Drawings, Door Prizes, DJ and more! Additional dates: May 25, June 22, July 27, August 24, and September 28.
For more information, please call 502.548.8755 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/