Cruisin with the Quads - LaGrange

Come out and join the fun at the monthly Quads, Rod and Custom Car Shows in La Grange. Held the 4th Saturday of the month April – September on historic Main Street in downtown La Grange. All makes, models and years of vehicles welcomed. 50/50 Drawings, Door Prizes, DJ and more!

For more information, please call 502.548.8755 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Outdoor, This & That
502.548.8755
