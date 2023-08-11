Crumpled Classics at The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Crumpled Classics

Crumpled Classics

Performed by Spotlight Acting School students age 9-14

Welcome to the hilariously inventive "Crumpled Classics" by Craig Sodaro, presented by the talented students aged 9-14 of Spotlight Acting School. Held at the Spotlight Playhouse at 214 Richmond Road, Berea, KY, this delightful comedy takes the stage on August 11th and 12th at 6:30 pm, and August 13th at 2:00 pm. Under the adept direction of Jazzlyn Threlkeld, these young thespians will breathe new life into beloved stories, from a fast-food Romeo and Juliet to a magical sword-wielding slacker named Artie. These plays-within-a-play form the first student production of Spotlight Acting School's 20th season, kicking off a year of spectacular performances. Join us as we revel in the comedic genius of our students and celebrate two decades of extraordinary youth theatre.

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool