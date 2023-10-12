× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Cultivating Urban Orchards and Gardens – Virtual Workshop

$25 - $35 per person.

In participation with #LouisvilleTreeWeek, join Julia Kachanova, University of Louisville PhD Biology student, for an engaging lecture on cultivating urban orchards and food-producing plants in urban settings. Discover practical strategies for establishing and nurturing these green spaces, even with limited resources. Learn about plant selection and other gardening techniques to ensure bountiful yields in your very own urban oasis. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this lecture will empower you to create and sustain thriving food-producing landscapes in the heart of the city.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/