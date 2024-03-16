× Expand Middle Springs Farm - Justin Menke Daffodil Days 2024

Daffodil Days 2024

Welcome spring with u-pick daffodils, baby lambs, Easter activities, and more farm fun!

We plan to be open Saturdays (12pm-6pm) and Sundays (12pm-5pm) the following weekends:

March 16-17

March 23-24

March 30 (Easter is 31st - not open)

April 6-7

April 13-14*

*‼️the last weekend depend on bloom times (check for updates)‼️*

Here are the activities we have planned so far:

🌼 15,000+ daffodil blooms of 8 different varieties in the u-pick field (varieties bloom at different times)

🐑 Baby lambs and a few other farm babies, along with our regular farm animals

🥚 Easter activities including an egg scavenger hunt and wood egg painting

🍀 All the 4, 5, and 6-leaf clovers you can find (our laminator will be ready to turn them into a keepsake)

📸 Photo props including a new giant Easter basket

🛝 Play area and yard games

☕️ Hot chocolate and warm mini donuts

For more information call 859-429-2889 or visit middlespringsfarm.com/daffodil-days-easter