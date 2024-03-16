Daffodil Days 2024
to
Middle Springs Farm 163 Levy Road, Paris, Kentucky 40361
Middle Springs Farm - Justin Menke
Welcome spring with u-pick daffodils, baby lambs, Easter activities, and more farm fun!
We plan to be open Saturdays (12pm-6pm) and Sundays (12pm-5pm) the following weekends:
March 16-17
March 23-24
March 30 (Easter is 31st - not open)
April 6-7
April 13-14*
*‼️the last weekend depend on bloom times (check for updates)‼️*
Here are the activities we have planned so far:
🌼 15,000+ daffodil blooms of 8 different varieties in the u-pick field (varieties bloom at different times)
🐑 Baby lambs and a few other farm babies, along with our regular farm animals
🥚 Easter activities including an egg scavenger hunt and wood egg painting
🍀 All the 4, 5, and 6-leaf clovers you can find (our laminator will be ready to turn them into a keepsake)
📸 Photo props including a new giant Easter basket
🛝 Play area and yard games
☕️ Hot chocolate and warm mini donuts
For more information call 859-429-2889 or visit middlespringsfarm.com/daffodil-days-easter