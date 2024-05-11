I'm A Dam Runner 5K Run/Walk at Green River Lake Dam

The 10th Annual I'm A Dam Runner is a 5K Run/Walk that takes place at beautiful Green River Lake in Campbellsville, KY on the USACE property. This race goes along the dam that creates Green River Lake, and is a closed course. It's an out and back, mostly flat, all paved, and offers views of the lake nearly the entire run. Portions of the funds from this race benefit The Friends of Green River Lake who work to support many efforts in recreation and conservation around Green River Lake.

Sign up early to lock in a complimentary T-Shirt

Walkers are welcome (we have a walker category)

For more information, please visit runsignup.com/ImADamRunner?fbclid=IwAR0SstqQmg8WpdeuuH-uw-gPXJ5RA576IEAOaVnmmqOtcWoHyM7H1a4Yd9w

