Damn Tall Buildings - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Damn Tall Buildings

In their early days, Damn Tall Buildings didn’t rehearse – they busked. Now, whether live or on record, the band still radiates the energy of a ragtag crew of music students playing bluegrass on the street. But anchoring that energy is their instrumental chops, their strong songwriting, and their varied influences that stretch beyond bluegrass, even beyond American roots music altogether. “Think of the Carter Family for the millennial generation.” —The Boston Globe

Tickets: $25 general admission; Students: half-price

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/damn-tall-buildings/

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music
270.821.2787
Google Calendar - Damn Tall Buildings - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2023-11-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Damn Tall Buildings - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2023-11-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Damn Tall Buildings - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2023-11-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Damn Tall Buildings - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2023-11-03 19:00:00 ical