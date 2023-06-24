Dancing with Nature Photography Exhibit - Behringer-Crawford Museum

COVINGTON, KY -- From snapping shots of migrating wood ducks on her farm in Butler, KY to the tiniest hairs and spines on a poisonous saddleback caterpillar, photographer Kira MacNeil has always had a camera in her hands, ready to capture whatever jumps in front of her. Heron, starlings, deer, butterflies, spiders, a praying mantis - all subjects of her first wildlife exhibit, Dancing with Nature, opening June 8, 2023 at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Each photograph highlights the natural world found in Northern Kentucky. "This is all on my farm, out in the open." says MacNeil. "This isn't me going to different countries. You just have to be present." MacNeil takes her Sony A7II camera with her whenever she hikes. Sometimes she gets really lucky and captures a mother bird feeding her hatchling, but more frequently she patiently waits days, sometimes weeks for the perfect lighting and subject to come her way.

"Spiders make some of the best subjects," she says. "They typically don't mind you one bit, as long as you keep your space. You can watch them gently weave their webs in the mornings, with quiet intricate detail, or efficiently wrap up their prey for lunch."

The opening reception for Dancing with Nature will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2-4 p.m. where guests can meet the artist and enjoy light refreshments with friends. Exhibit is included with museum admission and runs through Aug. 13, 2023.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington, KY 41011. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays. Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparents' Days: one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free.

For more information, call 859.491.4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to bcmuseum.org.