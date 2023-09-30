Daniel McGrew & Parker Ramsay - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Daniel McGrew & Parker Ramsay

Two of the most promising young artists in classical music share the Glema stage for their program, Forgetful Hearts: Ballads and Songs for Tenor and Harp.

This series has been made possible by the Enduring Legacy of Mrs. Glema Mahr. Tickets: $25 general admission; Students: free

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/daniel-mcgrew-parker-ramsay/

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
270.821.2787
