Danny Hucks 40th Birthday Comedy Show at TEN20 Craft Brewery Louisville

Danny Hucks 40th Birthday Comedy Show

See you at TEN20 Craft Brewery to celebrate Danny Hucks' 40th birthday with Danny and friends.

Danny put together a special lineup of comics, including Chris Scriva and Justin Powers of Morgantown, WV; Phil Pointer and Jon Holmes of Cincinnati; and Louisville's Will McKenzie and June Dempsey.

It's going to be a fun time. Enjoy the laughs, great craft beer and delicious food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

Tickets are free. Reservations help us know how much cake we need.

For more information, please visit cli.re/51258-danny-hucks-40th-birthday-comedy-show