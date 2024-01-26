Darin & Brooke Aldridge - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Darin & Brooke Aldridge Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Darin and Brooke Aldridge are excited. And why not? With two new band members, a new record label, and five original songs on their latest album, the bluegrass and Americana duo are back with This Life We’re Livin,’ their ninth recorded project together and first release on Billy Blue Records. This Life We’re Livin’ celebrates the space the husband-and-wife team now occupies: the top of bluegrass music. They have graced the Grand Ole Opry Stage more than 30 times.

Tickets: $25 general admission; Students: half-price

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/darin-brooke-aldridge/