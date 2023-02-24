× Expand Dave Waite at Planet of the Tapes! Comedian Dave Waite performs at Planet of the Tapes

Dave Waite at Planet of the Tapes!

Los Angeles-based comedian Dave Waite is a charismatic oddball whose shows are non-stop fun. Thanks in part to stellar performances on late night with Jimmy Fallon, comedy central’s not safe with Nikki Glaser, and last comic standing, comedy fans everywhere are enthralled by the Kentucky native’s offbeat outlook on life. Dave is a beloved guest on several top-rated podcasts and radio shows, including Doug Loves Movies and the nationally syndicated bob & tom show. His album "Live From Planet of the Tapes" as well as his previous albums can be heard frequently on Siriusxm and Pandora. In addition to maintaining a healthy tour schedule, Dave also co-produces the secret show, a popular comedy night at the blind barber in Culver City, CA.

Featuring Josh Gibson and hosted by Lena Beamish.

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. We've been voted #1 Best Place to See Live Comedy by the LEO Readers' Choice Awards 2 years in a row! Come see what we're all about.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be Kind, Unwind.

This Event Happens on the following Dates:

Feb 24, 2023, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Feb 25, 2023, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Feb 25, 2023, 10:30pm to 11:55pm

For more information, please call 502.260.7541 or visit cli.re/32035-dave-waite-at-planet-of-the-tapes