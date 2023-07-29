Dawson Springs BBQ 5K

to

Dawson Springs Community Center and Municipal Park 108 West Keigan Street, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42480

Dawson Springs BBQ 5K

The 2nd is the annual BBQ 5K returns to Dawson Springs on July 29th, 2023! The 5K will kick off at 7:30 AM starting at the Dawson Springs Community Center. I will also have paper entry forms at Planters Back in Dawson Springs by May 1.

Click the link below to register or pick up a paper entry form at Planters Bank in Dawson Springs beginning May 1st. 

 endurancecui.active.com/event-reg/select-race?e=82597532

For more information contact oldmxr49@gmail.com or call 270-836-3466.

Info

Dawson Springs Community Center and Municipal Park 108 West Keigan Street, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42480
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
270-836-3466
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dawson Springs BBQ 5K - 2023-07-29 07:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dawson Springs BBQ 5K - 2023-07-29 07:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dawson Springs BBQ 5K - 2023-07-29 07:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dawson Springs BBQ 5K - 2023-07-29 07:30:00 ical