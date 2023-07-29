Dawson Springs BBQ 5K
Dawson Springs Community Center and Municipal Park 108 West Keigan Street, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42480
The 2nd is the annual BBQ 5K returns to Dawson Springs on July 29th, 2023! The 5K will kick off at 7:30 AM starting at the Dawson Springs Community Center. I will also have paper entry forms at Planters Back in Dawson Springs by May 1.
Click the link below to register or pick up a paper entry form at Planters Bank in Dawson Springs beginning May 1st.
endurancecui.active.com/event-reg/select-race?e=82597532
For more information contact oldmxr49@gmail.com or call 270-836-3466.