Dawson Springs BBQ 5K

The 2nd is the annual BBQ 5K returns to Dawson Springs on July 29th, 2023! The 5K will kick off at 7:30 AM starting at the Dawson Springs Community Center. I will also have paper entry forms at Planters Back in Dawson Springs by May 1.

Click the link below to register or pick up a paper entry form at Planters Bank in Dawson Springs beginning May 1st.

endurancecui.active.com/event-reg/select-race?e=82597532

For more information contact oldmxr49@gmail.com or call 270-836-3466.