Dawson Springs Community Center Golf Scramble
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Join this 4 Man Golf Scramble to raise funds for the Dawson Springs Community Center!
Start time- 8 am. The 1st place payout is $400! 4 mulligans plus men get a skirt and women get a toss. Payouts for longest drive, putt, and closest to the pin.
Food provided.
Tickets are $300. (Sign up before July 22nd, 2023. Late registration fee is $35.)
Sign up at Pennyrile Pro Shop: 270.797.7888.