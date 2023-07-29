× Expand Dawson Springs Community Center Golf Scramble Dawson Springs Community Center Golf Scramble

Join this 4 Man Golf Scramble to raise funds for the Dawson Springs Community Center!

Start time- 8 am. The 1st place payout is $400! 4 mulligans plus men get a skirt and women get a toss. Payouts for longest drive, putt, and closest to the pin.

Food provided.

Tickets are $300. (Sign up before July 22nd, 2023. Late registration fee is $35.)

Sign up at Pennyrile Pro Shop: 270.797.7888.