Dawson Springs Community Center Golf Scramble

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Join this 4 Man Golf Scramble to raise funds for the Dawson Springs Community Center! 

Start time- 8 am. The 1st place payout is $400! 4 mulligans plus men get a skirt and women get a toss. Payouts for longest drive, putt, and closest to the pin. 

Food provided. 

Tickets are $300. (Sign up before July 22nd, 2023. Late registration fee is $35.)

Sign up at Pennyrile Pro Shop: 270.797.7888.

Charity & Fundraisers, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
270.797.7888
