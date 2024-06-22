A Day at the Park - Century Bank Park Lawrenceburg

× Expand A Day at the Park A Day at the Park

A Day At The Park is a non-profit music and food festival with the goal to celebrate individuals and their families that deal with Autism and other forms of neuro-divergency on a daily basis.

In the 1970’s, autism was diagnosed in only 1 of every 10,000 children. Now, we find ourselves only five short decades later, 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with ASD… yes, that is not a typo… 1 in every 36 children and their families are being born into a world ill equipped to handle the challenges of social and cultural interactions.

The sooner we can begin to celebrate neuro-divergency as a community, the better for all of those kids. The latest statistic on kids 3-17 is that 1 in every 6 is diagnosed with some form of asd.

Join us as we raise the flag in Lawrenceburg, proclaiming safety, humanity and support for our autistic community.

Hope to see you there!

For more information, please call 502.839.5372 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/a-day-at-the-park-2/