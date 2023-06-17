A Day at the Park Music Festival for Autism - Lawrenceburg

× Expand OxyMedia Group A Day at the Park Music Festival to raise of Autism awareness.

A Day at the Park Music Festival for Autism

The first annual A Day in the Park Music Festival comes to Lawrenceburg to bring a music-filled evening in support of autism awareness. Food trucks, Tacqueria Garcias, Crazy Spuds, The Swinery and Kona Shaved Ice will all be onsite throughout the festival.

Live music spans from rock to alt rock, bluegrass and country with Cherry Chub, D. Boone Pittman and the Fugitives, Jeremy Zeller and the Otherside and Rachel Crowe.

Some lucky attendees will win the giveaway stakes in the form of gift baskets and bikes.

For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/a-day-at-the-park/