A Day at the Park - Lawrenceburg

A Day at the Park brings four incredible bands to Century Bank Park. Perfect for Father’s Day!

D. Boone Pittman and The Fugitives (watch “A Wanted Man”)

Cherry Chub

Jeremy Zeller and the Other Side

Rachel Crowe (watch “Three Days of Snow”)

Food trucks Taquerias Garcias and The Swinery will be serving up some delicious eats.

Free and welcome to all.

This is an Autism awareness event.

For more information, please call 502.598.3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/a-day-at-the-park/