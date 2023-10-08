Dean Heckel LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar La Grange

La Vigne Wine Bar 111 N First Ave. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

 Dean Heckel LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar

A Louisville native bringing you the best in original and cover songs. Influenced by all genre's of music, Heckel’s soulful sounds will fill the patio at La Vigne Wine Bar.

For more information, please visit  touroldham.com/calendar/

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor, Parents
502.265.0884
please enable javascript to view
