Louisville Laughs A showcase of regional standup comics

Dec. 28 Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Louisville

Schedule some laughter for the hectic holiday season with Comedy Night at Gravely.

December's show features nationally touring comic Dan Alten, Lexington comics Mike Fields and Sam Henderson and Louisville's Courtney Lenae, Misty Stine and host Creig Ewing.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and sample the new food offerings from Grub at Gravely.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information, please visit cli.re/54677-dec.-28-comedy-night-at-gravely