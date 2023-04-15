Kentucky Derby Festival - Block Party

Block Party Presented by Churchill Downs & Humana

The Kentucky Derby Festival’s Block Party returns for its second year in 2023. The event shines the spotlight on talent and resources throughout Louisville, specifically minority-owned businesses in West Louisville. Guests can enjoy cuisine from local food trucks, live entertainment, a shopping marketplace, wellness activations, a vendor fair, programming and more.

The FREE day-long event was created with the support of Churchill Downs and Humana and the Derby Festival’s Derby Equity Community Initiative (DECI).

For more information, please visit discover.kdf.org/