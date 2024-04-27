× Expand cs Derby City Bourbon & Cigar Bash

DERBY CITY BOURBON & CIGAR BASH 2024

SOUTH PARK COUNTRY CLUB, 915 S. Park Road, Fairdale, KY 40118

Discount Smokes proudly presents our 9TH ANNUAL DERBY CITY BOURBON & CIGAR BASH 2024 benefiting Cigars for Warriors! Join us for an evening of cigars, Bourbon, live music, and so much more, all for a great cause, happening once again at the beautiful South Park Country Club. This will be THE CIGAR EVENT OF THE YEAR!

There will be a cash bar, great Bourbon, LIVE MUSIC from Dean Heckel Music, a massage tent, TONS of awesome door prizes, and the DEEPEST DISCOUNTS ON CIGARS from all of our Cigar companies attending this year’s Bash!

NEW FOR 2024: At last year’s BASH, we conducted a survey and we listened to what YOU wanted!

This year, EVERYONE gets in at 3PM!

TICKETS WILL BE $149.99: All tickets include 3PM event admission, food, cigars, swag bag, and so much more, with other new surprises in store for this year’s Annual Derby City Bourbon & Cigar Bash! Spouse tickets will be available again this year for $49.99 (Spouse tickets do not include cigars, swag bag, or door prize ticket).

Reserved Tables: Available in the seating area for groups of 8 or more with paid ticket confirmation. If you wish to reserve a table for your group, and all parties have confirmed PAID tickets, you must contact us at (502)955-0425 or louisvillesmokeshop@gmail.com to reserve your table.

There will be 2 door prize pools again this year. All admission tickets include 1 door prize ticket for our general door prize pool. Cigars for Warriors will also have a door prize pool of their own in which tickets can be earned through donation of cigars or cash. Cigars for Warriors is a nonprofit organization, that through donations, provides cigars and cigar accessories to our service men and women serving in combat zones, and those deployed long-term all over the globe. They will be giving away a CUSTOM DCCB CUTTER donated by Hutch, who missed last year’s Bash, but will be back this year with great deals on his custom cutters and accessories.

The DERBY CITY BOURBON & CIGAR BASH 2024 is presented to you by Discount Smokes- Louisville’s Premier Smoke Shop & Cigar Lounge. Established in 2003, Discount Smokes is a full service tobacco and cigar shop featuring a walk-in humidor, and the ONLY INDOOR CIGAR LOUNGE with a Louisville address. Serving the Louisville area for the last 21 years, we specialize in all things tobacco, with an amazing selection of premium hand-rolled cigars, and the friendliest staff around. Open 7 days a week from 8AM to 8PM, stop in today for all your smoking needs!

Discount Smokes has partnered with South Park Country Club to bring you this amazing event. South Park Country Club, Louisville’s most relaxed, and most affordable private club, located on 275 acres of beautiful, scenic land, with 40 acres of lake, will be there to talk with you about their facilities and everything they have to offer.

For more information, please visit cigarbash.ticketleap.com