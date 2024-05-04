× Expand Taylor County Tourist Commission Derby Day Golf Scramble at Campbellsville Country Club

Derby Day Golf Scramble

Register today for the Derby Day Golf Scramble at the Campbellsville County Club! Enjoy terrific views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level. All tournaments are open to members and non-members. To sign up, please call their gift shop at 270-465-3620.

The Campbellsville Country Club offers a well-maintained 18-hole golf course with driving range. A practice green, a chipping green along with gas-powered golf carts. They even have a swimming pool and a lounge to enjoy!

For more information, please visit campbellsvillecc.club