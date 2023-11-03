Devine Carama at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand Norton Center Devine Carama

Devine Carama

Devine Carama is a nationally renowned, 2022 Emmy Award-winning hip-hop artist, educator, community activist and motivational speaker from Lexington, Kentucky. He is the new director of the Mayor of Lexington’s youth gun violence reduction program, ONE Lexington, which has launched several new initiatives in its first year under his direction. Devine is the founder and director of a youth-focused nonprofit organization called Believing In Forever Inc.

His music has been covered in major music publications like The Source, Vibe and Complex Magazine. Most recently, Devine was the first two-time winner of NBA All-Star, Dame Lillard’s “Live Cypher” Rap Contest.

Join us for this special performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop!

For more information visit www.nortoncenter.com