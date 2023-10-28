Dia de los Muertos - Downtown Henderson

× Expand Henderson Tourist Commission Kentucky Living Dia de los Muertos - 1 Children enjoy parading through Central Park as our community gathers to celebrate this vibrant Mexican holiday.

Dia de los Muertos

This vibrant and colorful Mexican holiday celebrates the lives of those who have passed on in historic Central Park. Enjoy live music, food trucks, face painting and crafts, and a children's parade.

For more information, please call 270.826.3128 or visit on Facebook - Dia De Los Muertos Henderson