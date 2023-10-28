Dia de los Muertos - Downtown Henderson

Downtown Henderson 600 Main Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

 Dia de los Muertos

This vibrant and colorful Mexican holiday celebrates the lives of those who have passed on in historic Central Park. Enjoy live music, food trucks, face painting and crafts, and a children's parade.

For more information, please call 270.826.3128 or visit on Facebook - Dia De Los Muertos Henderson

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
270.826.3128
