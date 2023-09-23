× Expand Oldham County History Center Dia de los Muertos Celebration Kickoff

$10 registration fee for alter.

From September 23rd to November 3rd, the Oldham County History Center will be celebrating the Day of the Dead, Dia de los Muertos, with several events. September 23 will be a day of activities to kick-off the Dia De Los Muertos Community Exhibition and Fall Cemetery Tours. The exhibit opening will feature special guest speaker, Lauren Hunter, the Bluegrass Death Doula, who will talk about death rituals and culture, followed by special Corn Island storytellers Bob Thompson and Terry Chambers. Food trucks and drinks.

Prior to September 23rd, members of the community will be able to set up altars to their deceased loved ones within the Rob Morris Chapel. Altars must be set up between September 20-22. Exhibitors must supply their own card table – no larger than 4 x 4 feet. Candles must be battery powered. Food must be non-perishable items for display. Altars are often decorated in golds, reds, and oranges. Traditional Dia de los Muertos symbols are Monarch butterflies, sugar skulls, La Catrinas, and Marigolds.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/