The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show - Louisville, KY
to
Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Louisville
America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY!
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show - Louisville, KY
America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!
Join us for an event that is very different from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.
Each ticket includes our signature award-winning murder mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.
For more information, please call 866.496.0535 or visit eventvesta.com/events/69977/t/tickets