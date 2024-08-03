× Expand The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Louisville America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY!

The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show - Louisville, KY

America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Join us for an event that is very different from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

Each ticket includes our signature award-winning murder mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.

Happens on the following Dates:

Aug 3, 2024, 6:00pm to 8:30pm Timezone: EDT

Aug 17, 2024, 6:00pm to 8:30pm Timezone: EDT

For more information, please call 866.496.0535 or visit eventvesta.com/events/72748/t/tickets