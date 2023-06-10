The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Louisville
Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Louisville
America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!
Join us at the Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown for an event that is very different from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social, and interactive evening suitable for all adults.
Each ticket includes our signature award-winning murder mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.
Happens on the following Dates:
May 20, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
Jun 10, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
Jun 17, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
For more information, please call 866.496.0535 or visit cli.re/37852-the-dinner-detective-murder-mystery-show