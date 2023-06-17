The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Louisville

Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Join us at the Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown for an event that is very different from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social, and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

Each ticket includes our signature award-winning murder mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.

Happens on the following Dates:

May 20, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Jun 10, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Jun 17, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

For more information, please call 866.496.0535 or visit cli.re/37852-the-dinner-detective-murder-mystery-show

Info

Comedy, Food & Drink, Theater & Dance
