The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Louisville

America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Join us at the Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown for an event that is very different from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social, and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

Each ticket includes our signature award-winning murder mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.

May 20, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Jun 10, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Jun 17, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

For more information, please call 866.496.0535 or visit cli.re/37852-the-dinner-detective-murder-mystery-show