Dinner on the River: Swine & Dine - Henderson

Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

2023 DINNER ON THE RIVER: SWINE & DINE

Join us for a night of food, fun, and live music overlooking the beautiful Downtown Henderson Riverfront at sunset. With music by the #1 James Taylor tribute - Sweet Baby James - plus a fine roast pig with all the fixings!

For more information, please visit hendersonkychamber.com/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
