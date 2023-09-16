Dinner on the River: Swine & Dine - Henderson
Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
×
2023 DINNER ON THE RIVER: SWINE & DINE
Join us for a night of food, fun, and live music overlooking the beautiful Downtown Henderson Riverfront at sunset. With music by the #1 James Taylor tribute - Sweet Baby James - plus a fine roast pig with all the fixings!
For more information, please visit hendersonkychamber.com/
Info
Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink