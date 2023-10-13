× Expand jb lb

Distilled - Presented by the Louisville Ballet

Oct 13–15

Distilled, presented by the Louisville Ballet

Louisville Ballet Studios, Louisville

502.583.2623 • louisvilleballet.org

Choreographed by Andrea Schermoly, Adam Hougland and Marius Petipa, Distilled presents a diverse repertoire of classical and contemporary works, including the tumultuous Raymonda.

For more information, please call 502.583.2623 or visit louisvilleballet.org