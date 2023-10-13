Distilled - Presented by the Louisville Ballet
to
Louisville Ballet Studio , Kentucky
×
jb
lb
Distilled - Presented by the Louisville Ballet
Oct 13–15
Distilled, presented by the Louisville Ballet
Louisville Ballet Studios, Louisville
502.583.2623 • louisvilleballet.org
Choreographed by Andrea Schermoly, Adam Hougland and Marius Petipa, Distilled presents a diverse repertoire of classical and contemporary works, including the tumultuous Raymonda.
For more information, please call 502.583.2623 or visit louisvilleballet.org
Info
Louisville Ballet Studio , Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family