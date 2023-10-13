Distilled - Presented by the Louisville Ballet

to

Louisville Ballet Studio , Kentucky

Distilled - Presented by the Louisville Ballet

Oct 13–15

Distilled, presented by the Louisville Ballet

Louisville Ballet Studios, Louisville

502.583.2623  •  louisvilleballet.org

Choreographed by Andrea Schermoly, Adam Hougland and Marius Petipa, Distilled presents a diverse repertoire of classical and contemporary works, including the tumultuous Raymonda.

For more information, please call 502.583.2623  or visit  louisvilleballet.org

Info

Louisville Ballet Studio , Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Distilled - Presented by the Louisville Ballet - 2023-10-13 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Distilled - Presented by the Louisville Ballet - 2023-10-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Distilled - Presented by the Louisville Ballet - 2023-10-13 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Distilled - Presented by the Louisville Ballet - 2023-10-13 00:00:00 ical