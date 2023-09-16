Dock Trot - Lake Malone State Park

× Expand Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission Dock Trot 2023 Official Poster

Dock Trot 2023

Let’s do the DOCK TROT!

The Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission is gearing up for Dock Trot 2023 and is excited to bring back this fun, annual event to Lake Malone! The event is set for Saturday, September 16th with a crowd-pleasing line-up of new and returning bands, fireworks display and (NEW this Year) a Glow Party.

2023 Dock Trot Schedule

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm: Uncharted the band, winner of 92.5 WBKR the Country Station’s Friday Night Fight Nights Battle of the Bands, will be located at the Tennessee Valley Authority Dock Trot Stop at Shady Cliff Resort. This talented, down-home trio had the crowd on their feet and rocked Owensboro's Friday After Five stage and took home the top prize. Uncharted will be playing their unique blend of country, rock & more until 3:30 pm. No boat? No problem! This is an option attendees can access by land, so don’t forget your lawn chair.

3:15 pm – 4:45 pm: Local Southern rock band, One Bullet Barney, hits the “dock” at the Blue Dock Trot Stop located in beautiful Whiskey Bay. One Bullet Barney has been performing for over 10 years and are known for their energetic and powerful shows that leave the crowd wanting more. They can often be found performing at Hu-B’s in Kuttawa on Kentucky Lake during the weekends each summer.

4:30 pm to 6:00 pm: The Red Dock Trot Stop will feature local and regional favorite singer/songwriter Dakota Hayden. Dakota calls Fordsville, KY home and is excited to return to the Dock Trot stage with his unique and captivating sound! This American Idol alum first played Dock Trot in 2022 and quickly became a crowd favorite. Since September of 2022 Dakota has appeared on American Idol a second time and gained even more followers.

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm: Get ready for the final band of the evening, Nashville’s very own Party Down Live. Party Down Live will be performing at the Michael E. Miller Remax Dock Trot Stop located at the Lake Malone State Park Beach. This band is one of the region’s premier cover bands and plays songs from all different genres, including rock, country, and pop. This is another great “land option” where attendees don’t need a boat to enjoy the festivities, just bring a lawn chair.

7:30 pm – 8:00 pm: Fireworks display at the Lake Malone State Park Beach

NEW - 8:00 pm – 8:45 pm: Party Down Live will take the stage for one last set and a very special glow party! So, bring your glow sticks, necklaces, bracelets and more to this special Glow Party. The MCTC will also providing “Glow” items to attendees on a first come, first serve basis.

Additional Info

To enjoy the event, launch a watercraft and embark on a free musical journey. Cruise along the Dock Trot route, navigating the waters from dock to dock where four live concerts will be performed. Anchor for a bit and enjoy the music, then motor on over to the next Dock Trot Stop to hear another talented group of musicians. No boat? No problem! There are always land viewing options each year. Patrons will have a chance to enjoy live music at the Lake Malone State Park dock and beach area and the Shady Cliff Resort.

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONOSRS: Clinic Pharmacies, Logan Aluminum, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, Tennessee Valley Authority – TVA, Logan County Tourism Commission, Lake Malone Boat Storage, Wayne’s Place, Michael E. Miller/Remax and Woodlee Appraisal Services

For more information, please visit visitmuhlenberg.com/event/lake-malone-dock-trot-2023/