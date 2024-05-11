The Dog Tag Bounce & Bolt - Oldham

× Expand Veterans Memorial Park of Kentucky The Dog Tag Bounce & Bolt

Adults $25/Students & Military $15/Children 5 and under are FREE.

The 1st Annual Dog Tag Bounce & Bolt is part of an effort to bringing crowds of new visitors to the Veterans Memorial Park of Kentucky where there are 30 MEMORIALS of our fallen heroes. Bounce & Bolt your way through over 300 ft of inflatable obstacles as you make your way around the South Oldham High School campus. Choose a 1.5 or 3 mile course, and finish with a grand 18′ slide down into the Veterans Memorial Park! Starting location is in front of South Oldham High School. Heats begin every 5 minutes beginning at 9 am, through 10:30 am. Register before May 4th and receive FREE custom dog tags!

For more information, please call 502.241.6172 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/