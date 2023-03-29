The DOJ Report: The Way Forward - The Frazier History Museum
The DOJ Report: The Way Forward
Join us for a community forum to discuss how Metro Louisville, the Louisville Metro Police Department, and Louisville residents move forward together following the recent DOJ report. US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal judge will monitor the city’s progress in adopting reforms in the way it polices its residents.
The Frazier History Museum and the Metro Office of Equity are partnering to give residents a chance to ask questions of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel.
We’ve also invited a representative from the River City FOP, Dr. Raymond Burse of the NAACP Louisville Branch, and impacted community members to help find common ground and the way forward.
Wednesday, March 29
Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.
Program: 6–7:30 p.m.
Register required online for this free program.
GUESTS:
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg
LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel
Dr. Raymond Burse, NAACP Louisville Branch
Representative, River City FOP
Impacted Community Members
MODERATORS:
Joi McAtee, Office of Equity
Rachel Platt, Frazier History Museum
Thanks to the Gheens Foundation for their support of this program.
