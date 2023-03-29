The DOJ Report: The Way Forward - The Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

The DOJ Report: The Way Forward

Join us for a community forum to discuss how Metro Louisville, the Louisville Metro Police Department, and Louisville residents move forward together following the recent DOJ report. US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal judge will monitor the city’s progress in adopting reforms in the way it polices its residents.

The Frazier History Museum and the Metro Office of Equity are partnering to give residents a chance to ask questions of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel.

We’ve also invited a representative from the River City FOP, Dr. Raymond Burse of the NAACP Louisville Branch, and impacted community members to help find common ground and the way forward.

Wednesday, March 29

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6–7:30 p.m.

Register required online for this free program.

GUESTS:

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg

LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel

Dr. Raymond Burse, NAACP Louisville Branch

Representative, River City FOP

Impacted Community Members

MODERATORS:

Joi McAtee, Office of Equity

Rachel Platt, Frazier History Museum

Thanks to the Gheens Foundation for their support of this program.

Livestream available at facebook.com/loumetrotv.

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/