Downtown Downbeat featuring Lylak

Downtown Downbeat, Danville’s newest concert series, continues Thursday, July 6th, from 7-9 p.m. with Lylak performing at Weisiger Park. There will also be an opening act at 6 p.m. at the stage at Constitution Square.

Concert will be held on the first Thursday of each month from April-October, from 6-9 p.m., and are free to attend. Stop in at a downtown restaurant or bar for a bite to eat and even order an adult beverage to go and drink it as you enjoy the live music.

For more information about the Downtown Downbeat concert series and other upcoming bands, go to gabbf.org/downtowndownbeats

