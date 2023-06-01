Downtown Downbeat featuring Powerplay

× Expand Powerplay Powerplay

Downtown Downbeat, Danville’s newest concert series, continues Thursday, June 1st, from 7-9 p.m. with Powerplay performing at Weisiger Park. There will be an opening act playing at the stage at Constitution Square at 6 p.m.

Concert will be held on the first Thursday of each month from April-October, from 6-9 p.m., and are free to attend. Stop in at a downtown restaurant or bar for a bite to eat and even order an adult beverage to go and drink it as you enjoy the live music.

For more information about the Downtown Downbeat concert series and other upcoming bands, go to https://gabbf.org/downtowndownbeat

For more detailed information including schedule and dates, visit gabbf.org/downtowndownbeat