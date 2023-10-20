Dracula: The Old World - The Spotlight Playhouse Berea

× Expand Spotlight Dracula

“Dracula: The Old World”

Dive into the haunting world of Transylvania before the legend of Count Dracula took root in the New World. This October, The Spotlight Playhouse presents the world premiere of “Dracula: The Old World” by acclaimed playwright Chad Hembree. A prequel to the annual sensation “Dracula: The New World,” which has captivated audiences since 2017, this production promises a thrilling journey into the heart of darkness where alliances are tested, and ancient powers clash.

Witness the rise of the iconic vampire lord, the cunning of the enigmatic Lilith, and the bravery of those who dared to challenge the night’s terrors. As the tale unfolds, secrets will be unveiled, and destinies will be forever altered. Join us for a theatrical experience like no other, where every shadow hides a mystery, and every heartbeat echoes with anticipation. Performances run on October 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 8:00 pm, with a special matinee on October 22 at 4:00 pm. Only at The Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road, Berea, KY. Don’t miss this chilling prelude to a beloved classic!

Performed by The Bluegrass Players Acting Troupe

Dates:

Friday October 20 - 8:00 pm (Pay What You Can)

Saturday October 21 - 8:00 pm

Sunday October 22 - 4:00 pm.

Friday October 27 - 8:00 pm (Pay What You Can)

Saturday October 28 - 8:00 pm

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool