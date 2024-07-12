× Expand Drinking Habits Canva Drinking Habits

Drinking Habits Performed at Rising Sons Winery

Anderson County Community Theatre presents “Drinking Habits” by Thomas Smith. Drink a glass of award- winning wine at Rising Sons Home Farm Winery while following the story of two nuns who make wine on the side to keep the covent’s doors open. How scandalous. Then suspicious reporters go undercover as a priest and nun due to rumors through the grape vine. Will they find out the truth?

Don’t worry, you don’t have to hide your wine.

For more information call 502-600-0224 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/drinking-habits-performed-at-rising-sons-winery/2024-07-13/