Duncan Hines Days - Bowling Green

Open doors to something new or take a new path to the same places you know and love. Choose your adventure and explore the best our area offers. As home of Duncan Hines, the real man behind the cake mix and one of the most trusted household names in food and travel, Bowling Green’s newest event revives an old tradition and brings a new signature weeklong celebration of southern Kentucky’s culinary, adventure, and entertainment scenes. The Duncan Hines Scenic Byway runs through southern Kentucky, and his former home office on Louisville Road in Bowling Green is the current home of Hardy & Sons Funeral Home. The “Recommended by Duncan Hines” exhibit lives at the Kentucky Museum on WKU’s campus.

We’ve got activities and fun for all during Duncan Hines Days, celebrating the area’s diversity and culture driven by our history and stories. Please pull up a chair and have a seat at our community dinner table. Buckle up for an off-the-beaten-path adventure. Or sit back and enjoy the entertainment with a few surprises.

The entire week of June 5-11 is an all new Bowling Green Restaurant Week, thanks to Tyson Foods. The free music festival at Circus Square Park on June 10 is the culminating event for Duncan Hines Days.

For more information, please visit duncanhinesdays.com/dhd-events/