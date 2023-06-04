Duncan Hines: A Food Odyssey at Kentucky Museum

× Expand Kentucky Museum. Duncan Hines Days talk.

Duncan Hines: A Food Odyssey

Businessman, salesman, kitchen inspector, lover of comfortable lodgings, and connoisseur of good food - - this was the man Duncan Hines. This presentation explores the life and work of Duncan Hines from his days growing up in Warren County, Kentucky, through his career as a travel writer, and finally to his rise as a brand name in the world of packaged goods. Jonathan Jeffrey will present the research behind the Kentucky Museum’s exhibition as well as special artifacts held by the Museum and WKU Special Collections Library.

Talk will be presented from 2pm to 2:45pm

Museum will be open from 1pm to 4pm to view the Recommended by Duncan Hines and other exhibitions.

For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum