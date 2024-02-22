× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 116 Dwight Simmons: Live at Monnik

Join us Thursday, Feb. 22, in the upstairs event space at Monnik Beer Co. for a special standup comedy show with Dwight Simmons and Mandee McKelvey.

Dwight's debut comedy special, "Who's The Master" debuted on YouTube on July of 2023. His self-produced album "Sip and Pass" reached #1 on the iTunes comedy charts, making it his second release to do so. He was listed as Indiana’s selection for Thrillist’s 50 Best Undiscovered Comics in the country.

Dwight’s comedy has been featured on Kevin Hart’s LOL on Sirius XM and on the Bob and Tom show for which he is also a writer. He is a co-director of the Limestone Comedy Festival and the creator and host of the web series BrewTube Comedy.

Mandee was Kentucky's selection for Thrillist’s 50 Best Undiscovered Comics in the country and recently recorded her one-woman show.

Come for a night of laughter, terrific craft beer and delicious food from Monnik.

For more information, please visit cli.re/57544-dwight-simmons-live-at-monnik