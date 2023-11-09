E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof Tasting Event
The Heartwood 1195 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Join us on the eve of The BIG Bourbon Night for a special tasting of 6 consecutive years of E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof releases. Beginning with the inaugural release from 2012 we'll taste through each year's bottle up to 2017. Each tasting will be 1/2 oz and tickets will be limited to 40 guests. Dinner catered by Darae and Friends is included with ticket purchase.
E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof Tasting details:
Batch 1 - 134.5 (2012)
Batch 2 - 135.4 (2013)
Batch 3 - 129.0 (2014)
Batch 4 - 127.2 (2015)
Batch 5 - 127.5 (2016)
Batch 6- 128.1 (2017)
All proceeds from this event will benefit The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
For more information, please visit theheartwoodlex.com/