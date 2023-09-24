Earl Kiper

AMVETS Post 61: 16th Annual Patriot Car Truck and Bike Show. Our event is open to a unique and diverse vehicles. From Classic (25 years and older) to Rat Rods and today's vehicles.

10:00 am - 3:00 pm

AMVETS Post 61

Louisville, KY 40229

We will have vendors, Cake and Plant Booth, Food, trophies and goody bags. We will also have dash plaques. Live Music with Amber Martin Band!

For more information, please call 502.450.3264